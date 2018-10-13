India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

MeToo: Tanushree Dutta demands Narco analysis of Nana Patekar and other accused

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mumbai, Oct 13: Tanushree Dutta has demanded Narco Analysis, Brain Mapping and Lie Detector Test of Nana Patekar and other accused in connection with the sexual harassment charges she has levelled against them.

    File photo of Tanushree Dutta
    File photo of Tanushree Dutta

    Tanushree Dutta's lawyer submitted an application at Mumbai's Oshiwara police station to conduct Narco Analysis, Brain Mapping and Lie Detector Test of Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya, Samee Siddiqui and Rakesh Sarang in connection with sexual harassment case, reported news agency ANI.

    Dutta filed the First Information Report (FIR) against Patekar at Mumbai's Oshiwara Police Station.

    [Tanushree Dutta files police complaint against Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya]

    Dutta had earlier alleged that Patekar misbehaved with her when the two were shooting a special song for "Horn Ok Pleassss" 10 years ago.

    Besides Patekar, FIRs have also been lodged against director Rakesh Sarang, producer Sami Siddiqui and choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who were part of the 2008 film.

    [Tanushree Dutta harassment: FIR registered against Nana Patekar, three others in Mumbai]

    The #MeToo movement in India gained momentum after Ms Dutta spoke out against Mr Patekar two weeks ago. Since then, several in the entertainment and media industry including actor Alok Nath, filmmaker Vikas Bahl, singer Kailash Kher, poet-lyricist Vairamuthu and editor-turned-politician MJ Akbar have been outed as alleged sexual predators.

    Read more about:

    metoo tanushree dutta nana patekar

    Story first published: Saturday, October 13, 2018, 19:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 13, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue