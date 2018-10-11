MeToo: Suhel Seth accused of sexual harassment

New Delhi, Oct 11: Celebrity consultant Suhel Seth has been accused of sexual harassment by filmmaker Natashja Rathore. Seth is the latest to have joined the list of celebrities and politicians who have been accused of sexual harassment by women in recent days.

On Wednesday afternoon, filmmaker Natashja Rathore, 27, posted screenshots of a WhatsApp message she sent to Seth this week recounting an alleged incident that took place "some time last year at his condo in Gurgaon", reported Indian Express.

In the message, she reportedly wrote: "You shoved your tongue down my throat even when I resisted - I whacked your head and said 'behave yourself'. You put your hand into my kurta and grabbed my breast and I remember whacking your hand too and pulling it off."

Since then, two more women have accused Seth of harassment.

In recent days, Bollywood figures, a comedian, a best-selling author and top journalists have all found themselves accused of abusing their positions to behave improperly towards women.