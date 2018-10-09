India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

MeToo movement in India is a wrong practice: BJP MP Udit Raj

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 9: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Udit Raj on Tuesday downplayed the importance of the #MeToo campaign, stating there should be 'time limit' for women to file the case.

    BJP MP Udit Raj
    BJP MP Udit Raj

    "The #MeToo campaign is necessary but what is the meaning of accusing someone of sexual harassment after 10 years? After years how can it be possible to verify the facts of the events?

    Also Read | MeToo movement: Cong IT cell member Chirag Patnaik accused of harassment by ex-colleague

    "It must also be considered that it can ruin the image of the person who has been accused. It is the beginning of a wrong practice," the Bharatiya Janata Party (MP) from northwest Delhi tweeted in Hindi.

    In an interview last month, Tanushree Dutta had alleged that Nana Patekar harassed her on the sets of "Horn 'OK' Pleassss" in 2008.

    The BJP MP did not speak much about the number of harassment allegations charged against Minister of State for External Affairs, MJ Akbar, though, did state that his case is similar to that of Nana Patekar.

    Also Read | Who is Tarana Burke? the women who started the #MeToo movement a decade ago

    The allegations divided the film fraternity. Nana Patekar has denied the charge. Last week, on being confronted by the media, the veteran actor said he had answered the same questions about 10 years ago. "Jhooth toh jhooth hi hai (a lie is a lie)," Nana said.

    Last week, Tanushree also filed a written complaint with the police.

    Read more about:

    bjp mp sexual harassment me too

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 15:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 9, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue