MeToo movement in India is a wrong practice: BJP MP Udit Raj

New Delhi, Oct 9: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Udit Raj on Tuesday downplayed the importance of the #MeToo campaign, stating there should be 'time limit' for women to file the case.

"The #MeToo campaign is necessary but what is the meaning of accusing someone of sexual harassment after 10 years? After years how can it be possible to verify the facts of the events?

"It must also be considered that it can ruin the image of the person who has been accused. It is the beginning of a wrong practice," the Bharatiya Janata Party (MP) from northwest Delhi tweeted in Hindi.

In an interview last month, Tanushree Dutta had alleged that Nana Patekar harassed her on the sets of "Horn 'OK' Pleassss" in 2008.

The BJP MP did not speak much about the number of harassment allegations charged against Minister of State for External Affairs, MJ Akbar, though, did state that his case is similar to that of Nana Patekar.

The allegations divided the film fraternity. Nana Patekar has denied the charge. Last week, on being confronted by the media, the veteran actor said he had answered the same questions about 10 years ago. "Jhooth toh jhooth hi hai (a lie is a lie)," Nana said.

Last week, Tanushree also filed a written complaint with the police.