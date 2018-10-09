India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
MeToo movement: Cong IT cell member Chirag Patnaik accused of harassment by ex-colleague

By
    New Delhi, Oct 9: Following Tanushree Dutta's allegations of sexual harassment against actor Nana Patekar, scores of women have come out in public to narrate their stories of sexual abuse. #MeToo movement has now hit Congress IT cell. Chirag Patnaik, has been accused of sexual harassment by ex-colleague. Patnaik was arrested in July as an ex-employee with the team had accused him of breaching her personal space and indulging in immoral behaviour. He was later released on bail.

    Chirag Patnaik.Image Courtesy: Youtube

    The survivor said she tendered her resignation citing 'psychological disturbances' as a reason. She also claimed that she had written to both Rahul Gandhi and AICC Grievance cell chairperson Archana Dalmia but her complaint was not heard.

    Patnaik was booked under Sections 354 A and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Patiala House Court has taken cognizance of the charge sheet and summoned Patnaik in February next year.

    "Between April 4, 2018 and May 23, 2018, on many occasions, under the pretext of checking tweets, Patnaik violated my personal space by coming too close to me, while I was busy busy concentrating on my computer screen, Patnaik encircled me from behind in a manner most immoral, pretending to check the tweets," said the charge sheet quoting the victim.

    The complaint added that the accused also "exhaled in my (victim) breathing space whenever he encircled me."

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 10:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 9, 2018
