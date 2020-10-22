Fortunate that my name didn't come out In #MeToo: Shatrughan Sinha

Me too: No proof to prosecute Nana Patekar in Tanushree Dutta molestation case, say cops

Harvey Weinstein convicted of sexual assault, but acquitted of being a serial predator

#MeToo: MJ Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramani sent to same judge

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 22: A criminal defamation complaint, filed by former union minister M J Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani, was on Thursday sent back to the judge who was hearing the matter.

An Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) trying the case had earlier this month sent the matter to Principal District and Sessions Judge seeking transfer of the matter to another court on the ground that his court was designated to hear cases filed against lawmakers.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Sujata Kohli, however, sent the matter back to the ACMM.