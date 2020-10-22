YouTube
    #MeToo: MJ Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramani sent to same judge

    New Delhi, Oct 22: A criminal defamation complaint, filed by former union minister M J Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani, was on Thursday sent back to the judge who was hearing the matter.

    MJ Akbar

    An Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) trying the case had earlier this month sent the matter to Principal District and Sessions Judge seeking transfer of the matter to another court on the ground that his court was designated to hear cases filed against lawmakers.

    Principal District and Sessions Judge Sujata Kohli, however, sent the matter back to the ACMM.

