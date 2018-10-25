  • search

#MeToo: MJ Akbar drops Minister of State for External Affairs title from Twitter bio

    New Delhi, Oct 24: Former junior external affairs minister MJ Akbar removed his ministerial designation from his Twitter profile on Wednesday.

    #MeToo: MJ Akbar drops Minister of State for External Affairs title from Twitter bio

    Although the former minister did not react to media reports, he however quietly dropped the designation that he officially owned until a week ago.

    [Union Minister M J Akbar resigns over #MeToo]

    Earlier, NDTV anchor Nidhi Razdan taking to twitter had asked Akbar to change his bio. After which, Akbar's bio was delted from the Twitter.

    On 17 October, MJ Akbar had resigned from his post in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment made by several women against him.

    [Charges against MJ Akbar to be examined: Amit Shah]

    Akbar said in a statement that he would "seek justice in a court of law" in a "personal capacity". MJ Akbar said, " Since I have decided to seek justice in a court of law in my personal capacity, I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against me, also in a personal capacity."

    As many as 20 women have accused MJ Akbar of sexually harassing them when he worked as a journalist. Mr Akbar has filed a defamation case against a senior journalist, who accused him of sexual misconduct.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 25, 2018, 1:35 [IST]
