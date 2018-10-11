New Delhi, Oct 11: As pressure mounts on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Union Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar from the council of ministers, he is understood to have been asked to cut short his Nigeria and return to New Delhi.



Akbar was expected to return on Friday, but now he is likely to come back on Thursday, ET quoted sources saying.

"The matter is under consideration, but his explanation is also important," the report quoted an official as saying. The report added that the matter was discussed by senior members of the government and the ruling BJP.

"There will be caution in decision making. We don't want it to be a knee-jerk reaction. This is about women safety, an issue important to the PM, so it cannot be ignored... Some of the complaints are serious and they are being looked into," the report quoted another official as saying.

Meanwhile, the Congress demanded that Akbar explain the allegations or step down from the position.

As the #MeToo campaign gathered momentum in India, some women journalists have come out and accused Akbar, a former editor and now the minister of state for external affairs, of sexually harassing them during his stint as a journalist.