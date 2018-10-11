India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Me Too: MJ Akbar asked to 'cut short Nigeria visit', likely to return today, say reports

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 11: As pressure mounts on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Union Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar from the council of ministers, he is understood to have been asked to cut short his Nigeria and return to New Delhi.

    Akbar was expected to return on Friday, but now he is likely to come back on Thursday, ET quoted sources saying.

    MJ Akbar

    "The matter is under consideration, but his explanation is also important," the report quoted an official as saying. The report added that the matter was discussed by senior members of the government and the ruling BJP.

    Also Read Me too movement: MoS MJ Akbar, accused of sexual harassment, must resign, says Congress

    "There will be caution in decision making. We don't want it to be a knee-jerk reaction. This is about women safety, an issue important to the PM, so it cannot be ignored... Some of the complaints are serious and they are being looked into," the report quoted another official as saying.

    Meanwhile, the Congress demanded that Akbar explain the allegations or step down from the position.

    Also Read It is time for Modi to react over #Metoo campaign

    As the #MeToo campaign gathered momentum in India, some women journalists have come out and accused Akbar, a former editor and now the minister of state for external affairs, of sexually harassing them during his stint as a journalist.

    Read more about:

    mj akbar me too

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue