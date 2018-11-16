MeToo: Journalist CP Surendran steps down as director of literary fest after harassment allegations

New Delhi, Nov 16: After more than nine women stepped forward to accuse him of sexual harassment and misconduct during the ongoing #MeTooIndia movement, Writer and journalist CP Surendran has stepped down from his position on the board of directors of the Matrubhumi International Festival of Letters.

The development was reported as several individuals, including the writer Nilanjana S Roy, questioned why Surendran was being allowed to continue associating with the festival in light of the allegations against him.

Surendran was among several journalists, media professionals, actors, writers and corporate executives who were accused of sexual harassment in the #MeToo campaign in India last month.