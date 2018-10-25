  • search

#MeToo in Sandalwood: KFCC to meet today over Sruthi Hariharan's allegations

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bengaluru, Oct 25: Taking a cue from Bollywood, actresses Sruthi Hariharan and Sanjjannaa Galrani have kicked off #MeToo storm in the Kannada film industry.

    Karnataka Film Chambers of Commerce to hold a crucial meeting today over MeToo allegations to discuss Sruthi Hariharan's charges against senior actor Arjun Sarja. Arjun Sarja is likely to attend the meeting.

    #MeToo in Sandalwood: KFCC to meet today over Sruthi Hariharans allegations

    Also, Ambareesh to hold a meeting over #MeToo allegations against actor Arjun Sarja. Members of Directors' Association, Artists' Association to attend the meeting.

    Also Read | #MeToo: MJ Akbar drops Minister of State for External Affairs title from Twitter bio

    Many have rushed to Arjun's defence, after Sruthi Hariharan shocked the Kannada film industry when she accused actor Arjun Sarja of inappropriately behaving with her on the sets of Vismaya (2016).

    On Wednesday, Sruthi posted a six-point clarification on her Twitter handle. She has addressed several questions that are being raised about her allegations against Arjun.

    "I decided to come out on my own free will. Unlike many of you respected members of the film industry say/assume, there is no one behind me who pushed/made me do so. Making it crystal clear: Neither is Mr Chetan or Mr Prakash Rai sir, Mrs Kavitha Lankesg ma'am or anyone else making me come out (sic)," read the first point.

    On the other hand, Sanjjanaa Galrani came out in public and shamed, Srivatsa, the maker of 'Ganda Hendati'. Sanjjanaa said she had thought of consuming poison when film 'Ganda Hendathi' was released. She also said that she was depressed during the release of the film.

    Read more about:

    bengaluru karnataka metoo sandalwood

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue