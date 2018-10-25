MeToo in Sandalwood: KFCC to meet today over Sruthi Hariharan's allegations

Bengaluru, Oct 25: Taking a cue from Bollywood, actresses Sruthi Hariharan and Sanjjannaa Galrani have kicked off #MeToo storm in the Kannada film industry.

Karnataka Film Chambers of Commerce to hold a crucial meeting today over MeToo allegations to discuss Sruthi Hariharan's charges against senior actor Arjun Sarja. Arjun Sarja is likely to attend the meeting.

Also, Ambareesh to hold a meeting over #MeToo allegations against actor Arjun Sarja. Members of Directors' Association, Artists' Association to attend the meeting.

Many have rushed to Arjun's defence, after Sruthi Hariharan shocked the Kannada film industry when she accused actor Arjun Sarja of inappropriately behaving with her on the sets of Vismaya (2016).

On Wednesday, Sruthi posted a six-point clarification on her Twitter handle. She has addressed several questions that are being raised about her allegations against Arjun.

"I decided to come out on my own free will. Unlike many of you respected members of the film industry say/assume, there is no one behind me who pushed/made me do so. Making it crystal clear: Neither is Mr Chetan or Mr Prakash Rai sir, Mrs Kavitha Lankesg ma'am or anyone else making me come out (sic)," read the first point.

A few much needed clarifications.

On the other hand, Sanjjanaa Galrani came out in public and shamed, Srivatsa, the maker of 'Ganda Hendati'. Sanjjanaa said she had thought of consuming poison when film 'Ganda Hendathi' was released. She also said that she was depressed during the release of the film.