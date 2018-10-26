MeToo in K'taka: KFCC to form committee deal with sexual harassment charges

Bengaluru, Oct 26: Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) is planning to form a committee to deal with sexual harassment charges in the film industry. The plan comes in the wake of Sruthi Hariharan leveled sexual harassment against senior actor Arjun Sarja.

However, the KFCC failed to broker truce between Sruthi Hariharan and Arjun Sarja on Thursday. Both the actors have sough legal action against each other.

Subsequently, the KFCC decided not to intervene over #MeToo allegations by Sruthi Hariharan as the matter is in court.

Also, Sruthi Hariharan lodged complaint against Arjun Sarja's close aide Prashant Sambargi in High Grounds police station for allegedly threatening her.

Many have rushed to Arjun's defence, after Sruthi Hariharan shocked the Kannada film industry when she accused actor Arjun Sarja of inappropriately behaving with her on the sets of Vismaya (2016).