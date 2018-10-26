  • search

#MeToo in K'taka: KFCC to form committee deal with sexual harassment charges

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bengaluru, Oct 26: Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) is planning to form a committee to deal with sexual harassment charges in the film industry. The plan comes in the wake of Sruthi Hariharan leveled sexual harassment against senior actor Arjun Sarja.

    However, the KFCC failed to broker truce between Sruthi Hariharan and Arjun Sarja on Thursday. Both the actors have sough legal action against each other.

    #MeToo in Ktaka: KFCC to form committee deal with sexual harassment charges

    Subsequently, the KFCC decided not to intervene over #MeToo allegations by Sruthi Hariharan as the matter is in court.

    Also Read | #MeToo in Sandalwood: Ambareesh speaks to Sruthi Hariharan over allegations against Arjun Sarja

    Also, Sruthi Hariharan lodged complaint against Arjun Sarja's close aide Prashant Sambargi in High Grounds police station for allegedly threatening her.

    Many have rushed to Arjun's defence, after Sruthi Hariharan shocked the Kannada film industry when she accused actor Arjun Sarja of inappropriately behaving with her on the sets of Vismaya (2016).

    Read more about:

    bengaluru metoo karnataka

    Story first published: Friday, October 26, 2018, 11:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 26, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue