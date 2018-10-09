India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
MeToo in Inida: 'Anybody found guilty of sexual harassment be punished', says Editors Guild

    New Delhi, Oct 9: In the wake of India's MeToo moment, where women from different walks of life have taken to Twitter to call out incidents of sexual misconduct and their perpetrators, Editors Guild of India on Tuesday said that the body unequivocally condemned all predatory acts carried out by men.

    The statement read,'' 'incidents of sexual harassment on women journalists by male colleagues'; states 'It calls upon media orgs to hold unbiased inquiries into all reported cases. Anybody found guilty of sexual harassment/assault should be punished.''

    Also Read | Minister MJ Akbar named in #MeToo, Sushma Swaraj ducks questions

    The statements come after writer-producer Vinta Nanda alleged that Alok Nath, the 'sanskari' father of Indian film and television had sexually assaulted her over two decades back. She recounted the incidents in a Facebook post on 8 October, further stating that Tara actress Navneet Nishan was also harassed on the sets of the show where Nath played the male lead.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 17:07 [IST]
