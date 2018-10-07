MeToo in India: Chetan Bhagat accused of sexual harassment, says sorry 'was going through a phase'

New Delhi, Oct 7: Author and columnist Chetan Bhagat on Saturday landed in a major controversy as his name surfaced in the raging #MeToo debate with screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation he had with a woman surfacing on social media.

This comes amid the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy where the actress accused Patekar of harassing her several years ago on a film set.

The 44-year-old author immediately shared a long response to the allegations made against him in a Facebook post and accepted the fact that the screenshots were real. In the post, he has written that he also apologised to his wife for his behaviour.

In the screenshots that are reportedly several years old, Bhagat is trying to 'woo' the said woman, who is a journalist and the author knew her in a "professional capacity".

Even since the screenshots of the conversation came out on social media, Twitter has been abuzz with both support and criticism for Bhagat, who continues to be a bestselling author.

In the last few days, various well-known personalities were named and shamed on social media for their inappropriate behaviour towards women.