MeToo in India: Actor Rajat Kapoor accused of sexual misconduct, issues apology on Twitter

New Delhi, Oct 8: Actor and director Rajat Kapoor has been accused of sexual misconduct as his name surfaced in the raging #MeToo debate.

A Twitter user shared a post recently where two women had accused the actor of misconduct. One was a journalist whi stated that while she was interviewing the actor via a telephonic interview he misbehaved through the phone and asked her questions such as ' are you as sexy as you sound' and asked about her body measurements.

Two separate and different accounts pic.twitter.com/nBjNOsun3j — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 7, 2018

Another woman opened up about an incident where the actor kept calling her for a film's shoot and asked her if she knew an empty house, where he wanted to shoot alone with her.

However, the actor went on to apologise on Twitter.

All my life I have tried to be a decent man, to do the right thing.

If however, I have slipped and through my actions or words

caused pain or hurt or trauma to absolutely anybody, please accept my

apology. — Rajat Kapoor (@mrrajatkapoor) October 7, 2018

This comes after Tanushree allegations against Nana Patekar. Many other personalities have also been accused. It for sure looks like that the MeeToo movement is finally arriving in India and victims are not afraid to talk any more about their experiences.