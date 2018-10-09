MeToo in India: Accused Alok Nath says,'rape must have happened but it wasn’t me'

India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
By
    New Delhi, Oct 9: Adding to the long list of women who faced sexual abuse, TV producer-writer Vinta Nanda on Tuesday, accused her co-worker Alok Nath "the most Sanskaari person in the film and TV industry" of rape and sexual assault.

    In a detailed Facebook post, Vinta Nanda has retold her time in the 90s when she was producing several shows and writing for them. One of the shows was Tara where this Sanskari lead actor would harass the lead actress. The action was taken against him and he was removed from the show. It was only a matter of time when he was brought back by the channel and Vinta Nanda was shamed by the members of the channel.

    However, Actor Alok Nath who has been accused of rape by a TV director, quashed all accusations levelled at him. He said,"Neither I am denying this nor do I would agree with it. It (rape) must have happened, but someone else would have done it. Well, I do not want to talk much about it as for the matter if it has come out, it will be stretched."

    "Neither am I denying nor do I agree. Rape must have happened but it wasn't me. Someone else must have raped her", said Alok Nath.

    The actor then went on to take credit for Vinta's success in her career. Claiming that she was a good friend at one point, Alok added that "in a way" he was responsible for making Vinta who she is today.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 17:23 [IST]
