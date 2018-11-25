  • search

#MeToo: Flipkart ex CEO Binny Bansal filed case against woman who accused him, later close it

    Bengaluru, Nov 25: A non-cognisable case was filed against the woman who had levelled sexual assault allegations against Flipkart Co-founder Binny Bansal, who recently quit as the Group CEO, but withdrew it after she apologised.

    In his complaint filed with the Koramangala police station, Bansal charged his accuser of blackmail and levelling false allegations against him, an individual familiar with the development told The Economic Times. When the police called her up to record her statement regarding the complaint, she apologised for making the allegations before Walmart.

    The firm owner Walmart Inc had announced on Tuesday last that Bansal had resigned as the group Chief Executive Officer after an independent probe into allegations of "serious personal misconduct". Repudiating the charges, Binny, 37, had said that he was "stunned" by the allegations and added that he would, however, continue to remain a large shareholder and Board member of the company that he had co-founded 11 years ago.

    Bansal's exit came just months after Flipkartwas acquired by Walmart. He was serving as Group CEO after Walmart's mega USD 16 Billion investment in the Bengaluru-based company.

    Non-cognisable offence refers to an offence in which the police has no authority to apprehend a person for crime on theirown. Under this law, the police require a warrant to arrest an accused and a court's prior approval to begin investigation.

    Sunday, November 25, 2018, 16:08 [IST]
