MeToo: Rape case filed against actor Alok Nath after complaint by writer

Mumbai, Nov 21: The Mumbai police on Wednesday registered a rape case against actor Alok Nath on allegations of rape leveled by a TV writer-producer Vinta Nanda, who during the recent #MeToo campaign accused him of rape, sexual harassment.

Mumbai Police Additional CP Manoj Sharma said 'Oshiwara Police has registered an FIR against Alok Nath under section 376 of IPC (rape) on the complaint filed by Writer Vinta Nanda.'

On October 8, Nanda, in a Facebook post, had detailed her ordeal of being allegedly sexually violated by Alok Nath of the popular 1990s TV show Tara, which she was producing and writing at the time. Nanda wrote that she was allegedly sexually assaulted more than once by Nath after he was removed from the TV show for misbehaving with its lead actress, Navneet Nishan.

After sharing her experience of harassment on social media, she filed a case against Alok Nath at the Oshiwara police station.

Following Nanda's allegations, actresses Sandhya Mridul and Deepika Amin backed her and shared their own experiences of being allegedly harassed by Alok Nath.

Alok Nath later sued Nanda for defamation.