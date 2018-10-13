MeToo effect: After Sajid Khan, Nana Patekar steps out of Housefull 4

Mumbai, Oct 13: Bollywood actor Nana Patekar, who has been accused of sexual harassment by Tanushree Dutta, has 'distanced' himself from the upcoming film 'Housefull 4', to avoid causing further inconvenience to the cast and crew.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the veteran actor's son Malhar said Mr Patekar quitting the project is the 'appropriate' step. "

Nana sahib thought of the convenience of everybody as he wishes the best for the producer and the crew and hence felt that stepping out of the project would be an appropriate thing to do at this point of time," read the statement.

The statement about Nana Patekar's exit from the project arrived hours after Sajid Khan - who was directing Housefull 4 - signed his resignation from the project on Twitter after being accused of sexual harassment by three women in individual #MeToo accounts.

The 'Welcome Back' star has been accused by Tanushree Dutta of harassing her on the sets of 'Horn Ok Pleasss'. Earlier this week, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Patekar at the Oshiwara Police Station over the sexual harassment allegations made by Tanushree.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Akshay Kumar, who stars in Housefull 4, took to Twitter to announce that he "will not work with any proven offenders". Riteish Deshmukh seconded Akshay's stand and said that he was deeply disturbed by the accounts of the women who had to go through sexual harassment and assault.