India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

#MeToo: Celebrity manager rescued before suicide attempt

By PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mumbai, Oct 19: Navi Mumbai Police rescued Anirban Blah, who is the co-founder of celebrity management firm Kwan Entertainment and has been accused by some women in the #MeToo movement, before he could allegedly attempt suicide by jumping off a bridge, police said Friday.

    [Some interesting facts you need to know about #MeToo movement]

    #MeToo: Celebrity manager rescued before suicide attempt

    On Tuesday, Blah was asked to "step aside" by the firm, which handles the work of several top Bollywood stars, after he was accused of sexual harassment by four women. Senior Inspector Anil Deshmukh of Vashi police station said traffic cops spotted Blah on the old Vashi creek bridge at around 11:30 pm on Thursday.

    [Union Minister M J Akbar resigns over #MeToo]

    Having received a tip off, police moved in and detained him before he could do anything, Deshmukh said. A team of the Vashi traffic police, led by senior inspector Satish Gaikwad, then brought Blah to the Vashi police station, he said. His relatives and friends were called to the police station and Blah was allowed to leave around 2 am on Friday after he was counselled, he said.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    celebrity metoo rescued suicide

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue