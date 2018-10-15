India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
MeToo: Alok Nath seeks written apology and Re 1 compensation from Vinta Nanda

By
    Mumbai, Oct 15: In a civil defamation suit filed against writer producer Vinta Nanda, actor Alok Nath has sought a written apology and compensation of Rs 1. Vinta Nanda had earlier accused Alok Nath of rape.

    "We have filed a defamation case against Vinta Nanda. We have demanded to examine 2 to 3 witnesses, along with Re.1 and an apology letter," News 18 quoted Nath's lawyer as saying.

    In a Facebook post, Vinta Nanda had earlier accused Alok Nath of and raping her 19 years ago. Since then, actor Sandhya Mridul and Deepika Amin have also accused Alok Nath of undignified behaviour and shared their ordeals on social media.

    Nath's wife Ashu Singh had moved court against Vinta Nanda. Ashu had asked for the court to direct Amboli police to take cognizance of her complaint against Vinta and investigate the matter.

    Alok Nath has denied all the allegations levelled at him.

    Story first published: Monday, October 15, 2018, 16:32 [IST]
