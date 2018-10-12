India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
#MeToo allegations on MJ Akbar: Female journalists not so innocent, says MP BJP’s women wing chief

By
    New Delhi, Oct 12: The chief of BJP's women wing for Madhya Pradesh on Thursday defended MJ Akbar and further claimed that the two women journalists were also at fault.

    Female journalists not so innocent

    Slamming the allegations levelled against MJ Akbar, Lata Kelkar, Chief of Madhya Pradesh BJP women wing said,''I welcome this #MeToo campaign but I don't consider women journalists to be so innocent that anyone can misuse them.''

    ['It was about time that everyone learns to treat women with respect and dignity': Rahul on #MeToo]

    When asked that if MJ Akbar should resign from his post, she said that the following decision will be taken by the concerned authorities only.

    In the last week, several women have come forward to share their stories of verbal and physical assault, in turn forcing organisations to sever ties with those who have been named and shamed under the #MeToo and #TimesUp campaigns. Junior minister in the External Affairs Minister M J Akbar was the first politician to be named in the campaign, with at least seven women accusing him of sexual harassment and assault. The Congress has demanded Akbar's resignation.

    [How the #MeToo bug has hit the high and mighty]

    Among the others is AIB comic artistes Tanmay Bhatt, writer-comedian Utsav Chakraborty and Queen director Vikas Bahl. Actors Nana Patekar and Alok Nath, best-selling author Chetan Bhagat and ex-DNA editor-in-chief Gautam Adhikari are some of the high profile names facing allegations of sexual harassment.

    Story first published: Friday, October 12, 2018, 13:54 [IST]
