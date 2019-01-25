MeT dept warning: Thunder showers likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh in next 3 hours

India

oi-Vikas SV

Lucknow, Jan 25: The MeT department on Friday issued a weather warning for parts of Uttar Pradesh. Heavy rains and thunderstorms are likely to hit Prayagraj, Hathras, Agra, Etah, Sant Ravidas Nagar districts and adjoining areas in the next three hours.

"Rain/Thundershowers accompanied with hail is very likely to occur today during next three hours at some places over Prayagraj, Hathras, Agra, Etah, Sant Ravidas Nagar districts and adjoining areas," ANI quoted Lucknow MeT department as saying.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Monday issued a rain and thunderstorm warning for several areas in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Uttar Pradesh was experiencing dry weather conditions since the last few days. However, western parts of Uttar Pradesh had received few spells of good rains therefore the state's rain deficiency was dwindling somewhere at 10% as on January 22.

During the last 24 hours, however, moderate to heavy rains have occurred over the state therefore we expect this deficiency to fade away as well. Moreover, there are chances of West Uttar Pradesh to even become surplus in rains by a few percent. East Uttar Pradesh was also running on the same lines and the rain deficiency here stood near to 90 percent.