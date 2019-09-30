Met dept preditcts light rains, partly cloudy weather in Mumbai today

Mumbai, Sep 30: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Light showers with lightning are expected for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad on Monday post noon in Mumbai.

According to the IMD, the highest seasonal rainfall is 3,759.7mm in 1958 while the lowest is of 1,341.9mm in 1986. In 1954, the city had received 3,500mm (approximate) rainfall.

The rain has also affected the movement of trains, road traffic as well as flight operations. Twelve long route trains and several passenger trains have been cancelled.

The flood water has also entered houses, shops and hospitals at many places in the state.

According to reports, water entered the residence of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi in Rajendra Nagar, former Chief Minister Satender Narayan Singh on Boring road, BJP MP Rajeev Pratap Rudy, and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi in Patna.

According to the Met department, the withdrawal of the south-west monsoon is likely to take place in around first week of October as necessary climatic conditions have not been formed in West Rajasthan where retreat of monsoon begins).

It can be recalled that, the withdrawal of monsoon last year had commenced on September 29 (which isalso late).

For those under the rocks, the south-west monsoon is spread over four months-June to September, and usually, the withdrawal commences on September 1 from Rajasthan, and reaches Maharashtra by October.