Met dept issues yellow alert in Bengaluru

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Benglruru, Sep 25: The IMD on Tuesday has issued a yellow lert for Bengaluru.

The colour-coded warnings are issued to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life."

'Yellow' is the least dangerous of all the weather warnings.

Waterlogging and traffic snarls were reported from across the city on Tuesday morning. Mysore road was heavily waterlogged, adding to the traffic woes of the metro construction-affected stretch.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rainfall across Karnataka till Wednesday owing to the persistent cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal off South Andhra Pradesh and North Tamilnadu.

As the withdrawal of monsoon is delayed, rains are likely to continue, at least until the first week of October.

While the rest of Karnataka has witnessed good rainfall this monsoon season, Bengaluru urban and rural has seen a substantial rainfall deficit of 18% and 23% respectively.