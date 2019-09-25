  • search
Trending High Alert UNGA
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Met dept issues yellow alert in Bengaluru

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Benglruru, Sep 25: The IMD on Tuesday has issued a yellow lert for Bengaluru.

    The colour-coded warnings are issued to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life."

    Met dept issues yellow alert in Bengaluru
    Representational Image

    'Yellow' is the least dangerous of all the weather warnings.

    Monsoon Updates: Rains to continue in Bengaluru

    Waterlogging and traffic snarls were reported from across the city on Tuesday morning. Mysore road was heavily waterlogged, adding to the traffic woes of the metro construction-affected stretch.

    India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rainfall across Karnataka till Wednesday owing to the persistent cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal off South Andhra Pradesh and North Tamilnadu.

    As the withdrawal of monsoon is delayed, rains are likely to continue, at least until the first week of October.

    While the rest of Karnataka has witnessed good rainfall this monsoon season, Bengaluru urban and rural has seen a substantial rainfall deficit of 18% and 23% respectively.

    More INDIA METEOROLOGICAL DEPARTMENT News

    Read more about:

    india meteorological department heavy rainfall karnataka

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue