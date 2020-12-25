Merry Christmas 2020: How India is celebrating Xmas amid Covid pandemic

PM Modi, President Kovind and others greet people on Christmas

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders greeted the country on the occasion of Christmas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the life and principles of Lord Christ gives strength to millions across the world. May his path keep showing the way in building a just and inclusive society, the prime minister said in a tweet.

Midnight mass, carols usher in Christmas in Goa amid pandemic

The peel of the midnight bells in churches and the carols reverberating the praise of Lord Jesus ushered in the Christmas festivities in Goa amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Christmas celebration in the state, where nearly 30 per cent population is Christian, started with traditional fervour amid strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid down by the state government.

Kerala celebrates Christmas with traditional fervour

The Christian community in Kerala on Friday celebrated Christmas with traditional fervour and piety rejoicing the birth of Jesus Christ, but all festivities and rituals were performed in compliancewith COVID protocols in the wake of concerns over the spread of the viral infection.

Cutting across age barriers, devotees including children and senior citizens, could be seen wearing masks and cleansing hands with sanitisers before entering church halls for attending special prayers and midnight mass.

Many churches hold online Christmas services in Nagaland

Nagaland celebrated Christmas with religious fervour and joy on Friday with many churches holding live online Christmas services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The midnight services on Thursday welcoming the birth of Jesus was limited to lesser congregations in Churches following the COVID-19 protocols in the Christian majority state.