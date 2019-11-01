India-Germany marching towards new and advanced technology: Angela Merkel

New Delhi, Nov 01: German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who arrived in New Delhi last night for a two-day India visit, was on Friday accorded a Ceremonial Reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan where she was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She then visited Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. Merkel has a packed schedule for today and tomorrow.

India and Germany signed a joint declaration of intent on Friday for cooperation in the field of skills development and vocational education and training, and agreed to take further steps to increase student exchange between the two countries.

According to a joint statement issued after the fifth Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the two sides welcomed the "Indo-German Partnerships on Higher Education".

"We have discussed issues of education and research cooperation. We have a long tradition of cooperation in this field and 20,000 Indian nationals are studying in this field and we would like to see even more, and especially when it comes to vocational training. We want exchange of teachers too, which will help us find the right teaching methods.

"It is a big part of our cooperation. We will be happy to engage in big infrastructure projects that you are envisaging and developing further in terms of sustainable development," Merkel said.

Seventeen agreements have been signed between India and Germany in the fields of agriculture, maritime technology, ayurveda and yoga among others, the External Affairs Ministry said.

Five joint declarations of intent were also exchanged between India and Germany, the ministry said in a statement.

The joint declarations of intent included cooperation on strategic projects, partnership for green urban mobility, research and development on artificial intelligence and cooperation in the field of prevention of marine litter, it said.

German Chancellor Merkel said the agreements prove that ties between the countries are marching ahead in the area of new and advanced technology.

"We will be happy to engage in big infrastructure projects which India is envisaging," she said.

Agreements have also been signed to promote, establish and expand scientific and technological research cooperation, academic collaboration in ayurveda, yoga and meditation, the statement said. An MoU has also been signed in the field of occupational diseases, rehabilitation and vocational training of insured persons and workers with disabilities, it said.

"Day begins with a warm welcome! PM @narendramodi greeted Chancellor Merkel on her 4th visit to India at a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the majestic Rashtrapati Bhawan. India attaches great importance to its relationship with Germany," the MEA tweeted today.

"Enriching the strategic texture of our relationship. German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Delhi beginning her State visit to India during which she, along with PM @narendramodi will co-chair the 5th - IGC. This would be the 5th meeting between the leaders within a year," the ministry had tweeted last night.

On Saturday, the German leader will meet a business delegation and visit Continental Automotive Components India Pvt Ltd in Manesar, Gurgaon. Before heading home, the chancellor will visit the Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Station.

Ahead of the visit, German envoy to India Walter J Lindner had said the Modi and Merkel have a "very good relationship and they can talk about any issue. I do not want to anticipate what the two leaders will be talking about."

He was responding to a question on whether the Kashmir issue will be discussed between them. Lindner had said the position of Germany on Kashmir is consistent with that of the European Union which had asked India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue through dialogue, seeking a peaceful and political solution, respectful of the interests of the Kashmiri population on both sides of the Line of Control.

Merkel's schedule today:

Chancellor Merkel and Prime Minister Modi will and discuss a host of bilateral issues.

Angela Merkel will co-chair the fifth IGC alongside PM Modi following which the two leaders will make press statements.

After this, around 20 agreements would be signed between India-Germany.

Angela Merkel will call on President Ram Nath Kovind in the evening.

She will then meet PM Modi at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

PM Modi and Angela Merkel will have a separate engagement with CEOs and business leaders of both countries.