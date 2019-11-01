German Chancellor Merkel accorded Ceremonial Reception, both countries to sign 20 agreements

New Delhi, Nov 01: German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in New Delhi on Friday for a two-day India visit. Merkel was accorded a Ceremonial Reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan where she was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She then visited Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. Merkel has a packed schedule for today and tomorrow. India and Germany would sign around 20 agreements during Merkel's visit.

"Day begins with a warm welcome! PM @narendramodi greeted Chancellor Merkel on her 4th visit to India at a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the majestic Rashtrapati Bhawan. India attaches great importance to its relationship with Germany," the MEA tweeted today.

"Enriching the strategic texture of our relationship. German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Delhi beginning her State visit to India during which she, along with PM @narendramodi will co-chair the 5th - IGC. This would be the 5th meeting between the leaders within a year," the ministry had tweeted last night.

On Saturday, the German leader will meet a business delegation and visit Continental Automotive Components India Pvt Ltd in Manesar, Gurgaon. Before heading home, the chancellor will visit the Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Station.

Ahead of the visit, German envoy to India Walter J Lindner had said the Modi and Merkel have a "very good relationship and they can talk about any issue. I do not want to anticipate what the two leaders will be talking about."

He was responding to a question on whether the Kashmir issue will be discussed between them. Lindner had said the position of Germany on Kashmir is consistent with that of the European Union which had asked India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue through dialogue, seeking a peaceful and political solution, respectful of the interests of the Kashmiri population on both sides of the Line of Control. Merkel will be holding talks with Modi on a host of bilateral issues and nearly 20 agreements are expected to sign between the two countries, the sources said.