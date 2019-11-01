  • search
Trending Union Territories Ladakh Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Tezgam Express
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    German Chancellor Merkel accorded Ceremonial Reception, both countries to sign 20 agreements

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 01: German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in New Delhi on Friday for a two-day India visit. Merkel was accorded a Ceremonial Reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan where she was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    She then visited Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. Merkel has a packed schedule for today and tomorrow. India and Germany would sign around 20 agreements during Merkel's visit.

    Image courtesy - MEA/Twitter
    Image courtesy - MEA/Twitter

    "Day begins with a warm welcome! PM @narendramodi greeted Chancellor Merkel on her 4th visit to India at a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the majestic Rashtrapati Bhawan. India attaches great importance to its relationship with Germany," the MEA tweeted today.

    "Enriching the strategic texture of our relationship. German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Delhi beginning her State visit to India during which she, along with PM @narendramodi will co-chair the 5th - IGC. This would be the 5th meeting between the leaders within a year," the ministry had tweeted last night.

    On Saturday, the German leader will meet a business delegation and visit Continental Automotive Components India Pvt Ltd in Manesar, Gurgaon. Before heading home, the chancellor will visit the Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Station.

    [German Chancellor Angela Merkel to hold talks with PM Modi today; 20 pacts on agenda]

    Ahead of the visit, German envoy to India Walter J Lindner had said the Modi and Merkel have a "very good relationship and they can talk about any issue. I do not want to anticipate what the two leaders will be talking about."

    He was responding to a question on whether the Kashmir issue will be discussed between them. Lindner had said the position of Germany on Kashmir is consistent with that of the European Union which had asked India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue through dialogue, seeking a peaceful and political solution, respectful of the interests of the Kashmiri population on both sides of the Line of Control. Merkel will be holding talks with Modi on a host of bilateral issues and nearly 20 agreements are expected to sign between the two countries, the sources said.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi angela merkel

    Story first published: Friday, November 1, 2019, 10:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue