  • search

Merger of BoB, Vijaya, Dena Bank to improve efficiency, governance: Moody's

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 18: Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday said the plan to merge Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank will be credit positive as it would improve their efficiency and governance for the banks.

    Merger of BoB, Vijaya, Dena Bank to improve efficiency, governance: Moody’s

    Alka Anbarasu, Vice President, Financial Institutions Group, Moody's Investors Service said,''The merged entity will have a market share of about 6.8% by loans - according to data as of March 2018 -- making it the third largest bank in the system.''

    Moody's said BoB and Vijaya Bank have relatively better credit metrics than Dena Bank in terms of asset quality, capitalisation and profitability.

    The Centre on Monday proposed the amalgamation of state-owned Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank to create India's third largest bank as parts of reforms in the public sector banking segment.

    The decision was taken at the meeting of a ministerial panel headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley which oversees merger proposals of state-owned banks. The other members of the panel include Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

    Read more about:

    moody banks dena bank vijaya bank bank of baroda

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 11:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 18, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue