Mentioning person's caste is 'against spirit of the Constitution': Rajasthan High Court

Jodhpur, Apr 29: Rajasthan High Court has issued a notification directing that the caste of any person, including the accused, should not be mentioned in any judicial or administrative matter, claiming that this is "against the spirit of the Constitution".

In a standing order, issued on Monday, the Rajasthan High Court said, "It has been observed that the caste of accused and other persons is being incorporated by the officers/officials of Registry of this court and presiding officers of subordinate courts/special courts/tribunals in judicial and administrative matters, which is against the spirit of Constitution of India and not in consonance with the directions of Rajasthan High Court issued vide order dated July 4, 2018."

The standing order also said, "Therefore, it is enjoined upon all concerned to ensure that the caste of any person including the accused is not incorporated in any judicial or administrative matter."

Earlier, a person was not released on bail by the jail authorities for five days despite having been granted bail by the High Court as the caste on the order was not the same as mentioned in the police arrest memo.