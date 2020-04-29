  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mentioning person's caste is 'against spirit of the Constitution': Rajasthan High Court

    By
    |

    Jodhpur, Apr 29: Rajasthan High Court has issued a notification directing that the caste of any person, including the accused, should not be mentioned in any judicial or administrative matter, claiming that this is "against the spirit of the Constitution".

    Rajasthan High Court

    In a standing order, issued on Monday, the Rajasthan High Court said, "It has been observed that the caste of accused and other persons is being incorporated by the officers/officials of Registry of this court and presiding officers of subordinate courts/special courts/tribunals in judicial and administrative matters, which is against the spirit of Constitution of India and not in consonance with the directions of Rajasthan High Court issued vide order dated July 4, 2018."

    Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rises to 14,885, death toll at 327

    The standing order also said, "Therefore, it is enjoined upon all concerned to ensure that the caste of any person including the accused is not incorporated in any judicial or administrative matter."

    Earlier, a person was not released on bail by the jail authorities for five days despite having been granted bail by the High Court as the caste on the order was not the same as mentioned in the police arrest memo.

    More RAJASTHAN News

    Read more about:

    rajasthan

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 12:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 29, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X