Mentally unstable man posted ISIS graffiti on bridge at Navi Mumbai

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, June 06: A mentally unstable man has been detained by the police in the Islamic State graffiti case.

A high alert had been issued in the Urban area of Navi Mumbai after messages praising the Islamic State surfaced. The messages were found to be written on a bridge.

The police said that the main who has been detained is mentally unstable and is currently under treatment at the DY Patil hospital. The police are investigating the matter.

High alert in Navi Mumbai as ISIS messages surface

The messages on the bridge praised the terrorist group and also mentioned the name of its leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi. There were also drawings of rockets on the bridge.

The police had through the CCTV footage to find out who was behind the incident. The police were also studying the code words that had been mentioned in the messages.