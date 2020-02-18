'Menstruating women who cook will be reborn as bitch in next life’

Ahmedabad, Feb 18: Menstruation, a physiological aspect of womanhood is making the headlines again for all the wrong reasons.

Even as the controversy surrounding the Bhuj hostel horror refuses to die down, a video of the swami reportedly preaching at a Bhuj ratri sabha has created shock-waves.

A menstruating woman who cooks food for her husband will be reborn as a 'kutri' in her next life, whereas her husband is doomed to be an ox, these are the preachings of Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji of Swainarayan Bhuj Mandir, that exposes the misogynistic mindset of the sect where over 60 girls were allegedly forced to remove their undergarments to check if they were menstruating.

The preacher allegedly made the comments at a ratri sabha in Bhuj. He can also be heard telling men to learn how to cook so that menstruating women do not break their "dharma".

At Bhuj institute in Gujarat, over 60 students were taken to the washroom by a woman staffer and made to remove their undergarments to check if they were menstruating.

The incident took place on February 11 in the hostel, located on the campus of SSGI, which offers graduate and under-graduate courses.