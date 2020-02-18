  • search
Trending Coronavirus Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Menstruating women who cook will be reborn as bitch in next life’

    By
    |

    Ahmedabad, Feb 18: Menstruation, a physiological aspect of womanhood is making the headlines again for all the wrong reasons.

    Even as the controversy surrounding the Bhuj hostel horror refuses to die down, a video of the swami reportedly preaching at a Bhuj ratri sabha has created shock-waves.

    Menstruating women who cook will be reborn as bitch in next life’

    A menstruating woman who cooks food for her husband will be reborn as a 'kutri' in her next life, whereas her husband is doomed to be an ox, these are the preachings of Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji of Swainarayan Bhuj Mandir, that exposes the misogynistic mindset of the sect where over 60 girls were allegedly forced to remove their undergarments to check if they were menstruating.

    The preacher allegedly made the comments at a ratri sabha in Bhuj. He can also be heard telling men to learn how to cook so that menstruating women do not break their "dharma".

    Ambubachi: Unique fair in India that celebrates menstruation of Deity or Mother Earth

    At Bhuj institute in Gujarat, over 60 students were taken to the washroom by a woman staffer and made to remove their undergarments to check if they were menstruating.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, FEBRUARY 18th, 2020

      The incident took place on February 11 in the hostel, located on the campus of SSGI, which offers graduate and under-graduate courses.

      More MENSTRUATION News

      Read more about:

      menstruation woman

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 14:41 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 18, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X