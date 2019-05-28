  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Menstrual Hygiene Day: This TN man fought stigma and invented low cost 'pad making' machine

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 27: Today is Menstrual Hygiene Day which is aimed at spreading awareness about one of the most neglected social issues - menstruation and menstrual hygiene management (MHM). On this day, we ought to remember Tamil Nadu's Arunachalam Muruganantham whose contribution to menstrual hygiene is immense.

    Arunachalam Muruganantham
    Arunachalam Muruganantham

    Muruganantham fought taboo and stigma surrounding menstruation, and did research on his own to develop a machine. He is the inventor of a low-cost sanitary pad-making machine and is credited for innovating grassroots mechanisms for generating awareness about traditional unhygienic practices around menstruation in rural India.

    Menstruation is a taboo topic, as bleeding women/girls are mostly considered as impure and dirty in India, like in many parts of the world. Thus most often the menstrual health and hygiene parts get ignored. If reports are to be believed, due to lack of awareness and poverty, thousands of menstruating women/girls don't use sanitary napkins in India.

    Muruganantham's mini-machines, which can manufacture sanitary pads for less than a third of the cost of commercial pads, have been installed in 23 of the 29 states of India. He is currently planning to expand the production of these machines to 106 nations.

    [WOW! Meet Bengaluru's Pad 'women' spreading the message of happy, hygienic periods]

    In 2014, he was included in Time magazine's list of 100 Most Influential People in the World. His innovation has helped thousands of women. In 2016, he was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India.

    What drove Muruganantham to invent low cost machine?

    Shortly after marriage, Murugananthan discovered his wife collecting filthy rags and newspapers to use during her menstrual cycle, as sanitary napkins made by multinational corporations were expensive. Troubled by this, he started designing experimental pads. Initially, he made pads out of cotton, but these were rejected by his wife and sisters. It took him two years to discover that the commercial pads used cellulose fibers derived from pine bark wood pulp. The fibres helped the pads absorb while retaining shape.

    [Pad 'organisations' working to bring menstrual health, hygiene to women across India]

    Imported machines that made the pads cost Rs 35 million. So, he devised a low-cost machine that could be operated with minimal training. He sourced the processed pine wood pulp from a supplier in Mumbai and the machines would grind, de-fibrate, press and sterilize the pads under ultraviolet before packaging them for sale. The machine costs Rs 65,000.

    lok-sabha-home

    More MENSTRUATION News

    Read more about:

    menstruation tamil nadu

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 0:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue