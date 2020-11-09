YouTube
    Mend ways or hands, legs will be broken: WB BJP chief to TMC cadres

    Kolkata, Nov 09: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Monday warned TMC party cadres to mend their ways of working saying "who are yet to mend their ways and are torturing common people should rectify themselves in next six months". "[Otherwise] their hands, legs and ribs will be broken and they will have to go to hospital."

    Ghosh further said, adding "If they continue with their mischief, they will have to go to crematorium."

    Dilip Ghosh warned the TMC cadres while addressing a rally in Haldia town in the East Midnapore district, West Bengal. He said the Centre will ensure free and fair assembly polls in West Bengal, likely to be held in April or May next year.

    "I tell Mamata di's people, who do mischief, to correct themselves within 6 months or else their hands, legs, ribs & heads will be broken - you'll have to go to the hospital before being able to go home," Dilip Ghosh was quoted as saying by ANI.

    Congress leader Jitin Prasada slammed Dilip Ghosh, saying it was the language of a "common thug".

      He tweeted, "Irrespective of political differences no one should be reducing the political discourse to the level of a street fight or the language of a common thug. What makes it worse is that the head of the BJP state unit resorting to this!

      TMC ha alleged that the BJP was trying to unleash a reign of terror.

      Monday, November 9, 2020, 14:17 [IST]
