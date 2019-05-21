  • search
    Men wearing Modi masks prepare 2,000 Kg Laddoos ahead of poll results

    New Delhi, May 21: It seems that the 17th Lok Sabha was a bit of a cakewalk for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it is pretty confident of its victory even before the results of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 are declared.

    Sweet shop workers are preparing sweets in Borivali, Mumbai ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 results on May 23.

    The shop owner said, "We've received an order of 1500-2000 kg sweets from BJP's Gopal Shetty (Mumbai North LS candidate). Workers are excited, so they're wearing Modi Ji's masks."

    Exit polls: BJP celebrates, opposition plans on taking on EVMs

    Men wearing Narendra Modi masks have been photographed preparing the laddoos.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Gopal Shetty from Mumbai's North Lok Sabha seat is contesting against actor-turned-politician Congress's Urmila Matondkar.

    The exit polls predicted that the BJP would win more than 34 seats in Maharashtra and sweep Mumbai's six constituencies.

    Back in 2014, the BJP won this seat when Gopal Shetty defeated the Congress candidate Sanjay Nirupam with a margin of 47.2 per cent votes. He was President of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee back then.

    Why elections 2019 may spring a surprise on May 23

    Maharashtra, that has 48 seats, sends second highest number of lawmakers to the parliament after Uttar Pradesh. The BJP-Shiv Sena combine in the state is likely to put up a strong fight. Mumbai has six seats, from one of which Gopal Shetty is contesting.

    Mumbai North Central Fact Check
    DEMOGRAPHICS
    POPULATION
    42,27,269
    POPULATION
    • RURAL
      0.00%
      RURAL
    • URBAN
      100.00%
      URBAN
    • SC
      6.83%
      SC
    • ST
      0.76%
      ST
    + More Details

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 16:24 [IST]
