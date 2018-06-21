Men in uniform embrace International Yoga Day with great fervour

Yoga in Himalayas

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel performed yoga at the altitudes of 12,000 to 19,000 ft to celebrate International Yoga Day. ITBP is a specially trained unit that guards India's eastern border, most of which is fall under Himalayan mountain range.

Yoga onboard INS Sahyadri

Yoga being practiced at high seas with Japanese Navy and INS Sahyadri to commemorate International Yoga Day 2018.

Yoga at Eastern Naval Command

Vice Admiral Karambir Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command and navy personnel perform yoga at Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam.

Yoga in Bay of Bengal

Eastern Naval Command's submarine staff also participated in International Yoga Day.Sailors do yoga in what is probably the submarine's torpedo room.

Yoga onboard INS Virat

Navy personnel perform Yoga on board INS Virat, which is stationed in Mumbai.

(Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

Yoga in Ladakh

ITBP personnelperform Surya Namaskar in cold desert of Ladakh at 18,000 feet.The UN General Assembly had in December 2014 adopted an India-led resolution, supported by over 175 UN member states, declaring June 21 as 'International Day of Yoga', recognising that "Yoga provides a holistic approach to health and well-being".

CRPF strikes yogic postures on IDY 2018

Yoga helps in building focus and strength necessary to keep a soldier fighting fit. More than 1000 Central Armed Police Force personnel participated in Yoga organized by CRPF at Raipur for CAPFs in conjunction with Naya Raipur Development Authority, tweeted CRPF's official handle.

Image courtesy - Twitter/crpfindia