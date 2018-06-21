Men in uniform embrace International Yoga Day with great fervour

The International Yoga Day is being celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across the country. The armed forces have always led the way when it comes to showcasing the importance of fitness. On the fourth international yoga day today, the men in uniform from all across the nation struck yogic postures to send a message that the ancient Indian form of exercise is indeed the best way to keep mind, body and soul fit.
From Siachen to oceans, thousands of personnel from the armed forces took part in the Yoga Day celebrations today. The Navy has also included Yoga in their morning physical training routines in ships and establishments. Since the first Yoga Day in 2015, the Navy has taken several initiatives including training and accreditation of physical training instructors and other volunteers as Yoga Guides/Instructors and conducting programmes at various levels of Yoga proficiency.
Lets take a look at International Yoga Day was celebrated by men in uniform today:
Yoga in Himalayas
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel performed yoga at the altitudes of 12,000 to 19,000 ft to celebrate International Yoga Day. ITBP is a specially trained unit that guards India's eastern border, most of which is fall under Himalayan mountain range.
Yoga onboard INS Sahyadri
Yoga being practiced at high seas with Japanese Navy and INS Sahyadri to commemorate International Yoga Day 2018.
Yoga at Eastern Naval Command
Vice Admiral Karambir Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command and navy personnel perform yoga at Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam.
Yoga in Bay of Bengal
Eastern Naval Command's submarine staff also participated in International Yoga Day.Sailors do yoga in what is probably the submarine's torpedo room.
Yoga onboard INS Virat
Navy personnel perform Yoga on board INS Virat, which is stationed in Mumbai.
(Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)
|
Yoga in Ladakh
ITBP personnelperform Surya Namaskar in cold desert of Ladakh at 18,000 feet.The UN General Assembly had in December 2014 adopted an India-led resolution, supported by over 175 UN member states, declaring June 21 as 'International Day of Yoga', recognising that "Yoga provides a holistic approach to health and well-being".
CRPF strikes yogic postures on IDY 2018
Yoga helps in building focus and strength necessary to keep a soldier fighting fit. More than 1000 Central Armed Police Force personnel participated in Yoga organized by CRPF at Raipur for CAPFs in conjunction with Naya Raipur Development Authority, tweeted CRPF's official handle.
Image courtesy - Twitter/crpfindia
Images courtesy - Twitter handles of Aayush Ministry, DD News, ANI, CRPF and Indian Navy
Here are more pics of Yoga Day: