India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Men should be taught the meaning of consent: Brinda Karat

By PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Hyderabad, Oct 10: On Wednesday (Oct 10), Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat said it was "shameful" that law against sexual harassment was not being implemented in most of the workplaces across the country.

    File image of Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat
    File image of Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat

    Karat made the remarks amid the #MeToo movement gaining momentum in the country. More women have come out in social media to narrate their experiences in the wide spectrum of sexual misconduct.

    Also Read | How the #MeToo bug has hit the high and mighty

    "No consent from a woman means any act of sexual nature is an act of sexual harassment. Such men should be punished. It is shameful that the law is not being implemented at most workplaces," she told PTI.

    The party's politburo member and the All India Democratic Women's Association patron said men will have to be taught the meaning of consent.

    "Women are breaking the culture of impunity which shields men in positions of power who act as though it is their entitlement that women should be sex objects for their pleasure," she said.

    Also Read | Mallya, Nirav Modi flee but common man being burdened by rising fuel prices: Brinda Karat

    Karat's statements come at the time when #Metoo movement is receiving widespread support in India with many women coming out and sharing their experiences of being sexually harassed by men.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    brinda karat me too sexual harassment

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 17:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 10, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue