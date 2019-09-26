Men's right group of Bengaluru holds ‘Pisachinimukti puja' to end feminism and #MeToo

Bengaluru, Sep 26: The people of Bengaluru will about to get a taste of the wrath of some pandits (Hindu priests) because a Karnataka-based group is all set to do a 'Pisachinimukti puja' to end feminism.

Well, this is not a satirical piece. A leaflet announcing this was shared on Twitter and can be found circulating on the WhatsApp groups and Newsletters of this organization detailing the location and date of the event.

The farcical part is that this is not the first time, such program has been done before--last year in August.

What is this organization?

Created as a reaction to the "misuse" of dowry laws for harassment, the Save Indian Family Foundation (SIF) is a men's rights group masquerading as a crusader for the Indian family. In a short duration of a few years, the group added more than 10,000 members and also had spread its reach with State wise groups and also groups of various countries. The organization aims to fight "legal terrorism" like misuse women protection laws like- dowry, rape and sexual harassment provisions and etc.

The organization had done a Pindadaan and Pisachini puja on 22 September to end feminism. They called the #MeToo movement a "digital mob lynching tool," this group's website is full of news clippings defending men accused of rape and molestation. Their struggle is against false domestic violence, false rape, and false dowry cases.

Entire nation witnesses every day the crimes that are taking place against women in every corner of our society. Womankind is struggling to recover from the atrocities and disbelieves that they have been facing for a long time. Women of this era are not tolerating the evil practices of domestic violence, real rape, and dowry-related deaths rather they are raising voice against these crimes. It took a lot of years for women to reach this stage where they can speak out their issues.

Women on social media have mocked this event, "#MeToo is a movement that gives rights to women to fight back against sexual molestation and an organization calling this as "digital mob lynching tool" is truly a savage act," said some women groups.

How can be Feminism compared to an irrelevant character 'Pisachini'? Will our thirst for equal rights finally destroy this particular sex?

These are the things which truly concern every woman of this society. Perhaps a look into the group doing this puja can explain who their feminist foes are.

Honestly, anyone in distress or being harassed should have the means to seek help.

A helpline to aid men in distress is a very good idea- Especially for men who are gay and facing some kind of societal pressure, men who feel depressed and suicidal but can't talk to anyone, and men struggling against toxic masculinity, men who are also under immense turmoil of false rape charges.

But, do you think the 'Pisachinimukti puja' to end feminism and performing 'Pindadaan' to signify the death of #MeToo movement are to the purpose of the society?