    Memes on Centre’s decision to scarp Article 370 flooded social media

    New Delhi, Aug 05: It's not any grand affair today, neither any poll day nor budget day but still all eye is at Centre's decision on an important issue of our nation, abolition of 370. The government has said that it is fixing a historic blunder by scrapping Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh would be Union Territories.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    As Union Home Minister, Amit Shah made a historic announcement that Article 370 which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir will be scrapped their was an uproar in the Upper house of the Parliament. Opposition protests at Shah addresses Rajya Sabha.

    With Article 370 scrapped, Article 35 too goes automatically

    And the Jammu and Kashmir issue is highly trending on social media. Twitteratis flooded social media with memes of scrapping Article 370.

    Here are some of the memes:

    Article 35A authorises the Jammu and Kashmir permanent residents with special rights & privileges and Article 370 provides special autonomy to them.

    Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 13:49 [IST]
