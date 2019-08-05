Memes on Centre’s decision to scarp Article 370 flooded social media
New Delhi, Aug 05: It's not any grand affair today, neither any poll day nor budget day but still all eye is at Centre's decision on an important issue of our nation, abolition of 370. The government has said that it is fixing a historic blunder by scrapping Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh would be Union Territories.
As Union Home Minister, Amit Shah made a historic announcement that Article 370 which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir will be scrapped their was an uproar in the Upper house of the Parliament. Opposition protests at Shah addresses Rajya Sabha.
With Article 370 scrapped, Article 35 too goes automatically
And the Jammu and Kashmir issue is highly trending on social media. Twitteratis flooded social media with memes of scrapping Article 370.
Here are some of the memes:
#Article370— Axaya Malaji (@Akshmalaji) August 5, 2019
Congratulation to all Indians. 370 and 35A in dustbin, it's rightful place. Thank you BJP. Well-done Modiji and Amit Shah. #KashmirParFinalFight #Article370 pic.twitter.com/KsykBz5Q7A
One flag ,one country , one constitution !!! Long live india#KashmirParFinalFight #KashmirHamaraHai #Article370 pic.twitter.com/LQGnf9x9YV— suranjan das (@wan2liv) August 5, 2019
With #Article370 gone, at long last, the slogan "From Kashmir To Kanyakumari, India Is One"— MANOJ K JHA aka MANU (@manojgjha) August 5, 2019
finally, finally comes true!#OneIndiaPlan #KashmirHamaraHai pic.twitter.com/BYqOjYRC81
Article 370 be like:#KashmirParFinalFight #370gaya pic.twitter.com/1OYMg7ZwCM— CHEEKU ? (@Okay_Bye___) August 5, 2019
#Article370 the most bad ass home minister india has ever seen?ﾟﾘﾂ? pic.twitter.com/z9s4pSfg59— Arav_debonair (@AravDebonair) August 5, 2019
Kashmir changed coz its shifted from "Pic-1 to Pic-2"— CS Sujit Jha?ﾟﾇﾳ (@SujitTweets_) July 28, 2019
It's the best time to solve it, remove ⬇️ Articles!! #कश्मीर_मेरा_है#Article35A #Article370 pic.twitter.com/ulHeSdbbGa
Mass @AmitShah ?#KashmirParFinalFight #KashmirHamaraHai pic.twitter.com/vhSvclMQqz— D Е Е Р А И К А Я (@SachinsWarrior) August 5, 2019
Historic day!#KashmirHamaraHai pic.twitter.com/2hCZJgaKvN— Pratyusha Manik (@AnotherParadox_) August 5, 2019
Meanwhile, Amit Shah to all leaders of Kashmir, ?ﾟﾘﾂ#OperationKashmir#Kashmir #KashmirHamaraHai @MehboobaMufti pic.twitter.com/C8I5IAi5OT— Areesha Aasi (@aasifamanzoor) August 3, 2019
How's the Josh?— ~Sakshi (@SakshiR66) August 5, 2019
Indian Soldiers:#Article370 ? pic.twitter.com/JjktKcInTQ
Article 35A authorises the Jammu and Kashmir permanent residents with special rights & privileges and Article 370 provides special autonomy to them.