Meme row: Bengal govt gets SC notice for delayed release of BJP leader despite court order

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 01: Supreme Court on Monday issued contempt notice West Bengal government over delayed release of BJP leader arrested for meme despite court order. BJP Youth Wing Convenor Priyanka Sharma had shared a morphed image of Banerjee donning actor Priyanka Chopra's spooky look at the Met Gala event in New York.

While hearing a plea filed by brother of BJP leader, the top court questioned the Bengal government "why activist Priyanka Sharma was not released immediately after the SC order in May." the SC also asked the state to file a response in four weeks.

Priyanka Sharma was released nearly 24 hours after the Supreme Court ordered her released on May 14.

While ordering her release, the top court had observed that the arrest of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's Priyanka Sharma appeared to be "arbitrary".

The apex court, which initially said Sharma's apology would be a bail condition, later clarified that it wopuld not be a condition for bail, but she should apologise for sharing the post at the time of her release.