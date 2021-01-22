Fake: Yogi govt has not ordered closing down of Madrasas that don’t celebrate Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 22: Ahead of the Republic Day parade, members of the tableaux contingents from various states, ministries and government departments underwent COVID-19 test at a cultural camp in Delhi Cantonment on Friday, officials said.

On the sidelines of a media preview held at the camp, members belonging to different tableaux queued up in a corner where medical staff housed under two canopies collected samples from them for RT-PCR tests.

An official from the diagnostic testing team said several members of different contingents had brought RT-PCR tests reports with them when they had arrived in Delhi and later joined the camp in the cantonment area, while others were tested for the coronavirus infection after their arrival here.

Members of contingents in their colourful traditional costumes stood in two lines, one each in front of the two canopies, while wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Some artistes, who got their swabs taken, were dressed up in dancing costumes, such as the ones from south India and Maharashtra contingents.

"It is very amusing to see people in traditional costumes, getting their swabs taken, women from Karnataka and Maharashtra in beautiful sarees and make-up are standing in queue, and I am wearing my traditional Ladakhi dress," said Stanzin Dodon, a female member of the Ladakh contingent.

Diksit Palmo, who hails from Leh, said, all the members of Ladakh contingent brought negative RT-PCR reports when they arrived in Delhi.

"We came to the camp on January 10, and today we got our RT-PCR tests done too. All of us will be tested as we gear up for the parade," she said.

Awareness posters on COVID-appropriate behaviours have been put up on tents across the camp, including at the makeshift canteen and washrooms.

Delhi recorded 266 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Friday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.37 per cent. The tally of COVID-19 cases stood at over 6,33,542 in the city and the death toll mounted to 10,789, authorities said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday had said the pandemic situation in the city was under control but people should continue to observe all safety norms.