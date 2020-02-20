Melania Trump to visit Delhi school where Happiness Curriculum is taught

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 20: US First Lady Melania Trump will visit a Delhi government school to interact with students. The visit to the school who have been taught the happiness curriculum will take place on February 25.

Meanwhile US President Donald Trump will have a packed schedule during his India visit next week.

Trump would leave US on Sunday morning and arrive in Germany. Following a one and half hour stop, he would leave for India. At India, both Trump and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi would jointly address the Namaste Trump event at the Motera stadium in Gujarat.

During the 22 kilometre drive between the airport and Motera stadium, the two leaders would pass through 28 stages representing the states of the country. This even is called as the India Road Show.

Trump and First Lady, Melania Trump will arrive in Delhi at around 8 pm and they would stay at the Maurya hotel in Chanakyapuri. They would visit the Taj Mahal at Agra. The business end of the visit will be held at the Hyderabad House where delegation level talks will be held between the two leaders.

Trump will also take part in private events at the US embassy. There would also be a roundtable with industry representatives. Trump and Melania would also call on President Ram Nath Kovind and take part in a state banquet.