    Melania got her Karate green belt: Twitterati mocks US First Lady's outfit during her India visit

    Ahmedabad, Feb 24: As US President Donald Trump along with wife Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump touched down in Ahmedabad, many eyes were also on the US First Lady's outfit that instantly became a topic of discussion on the internet.

    Accessorising her white jumpsuit with a green silk and gold embroidered sash, Melania Trump doffed her hat to Indian textile heritage on Monday when she landed for the first leg of the US presidential visit. The breezy white jumpsuit, by French-American costume designer Herve Pierre, was cinched at the waist with the moss green and golden metallic thread sash that was discovered by the designer in an early 20th century Indian textile documents given to him by his friends.

    While her husband, US president Donald Trump paired his dark suit with a buttercup yellow tie, Melania opted for crepe and silk in keeping with the weather. Her white ensemble is part of the label's Atelier Caito for Herve Pierre range.

    Donning white jumpsuit and green sash outfit, Melania pays tribute to Indian textiles

    Melania kept her hair loose and make up subtle for her first appearance in India. Pierre has previously created clothes for former first ladies Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama.

    However, Social media exploded with people commenting on First Lady Melania Trump's outfit, Check out some of the tweets:

    One Twitter user commented that Melania's outfit be looking like Bollywood back up dancers costume:

    While some really liked her outfit:

