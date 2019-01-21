Mehul Choksi gives up Indian citizenship, surrenders passport

New Delhi, Jan 21: Fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi has given up his Indian citizenship and surrendered his passport to Antigua. While surrendering his passport, he has given his new address as Jolly Harbour Marks, Antigua.

He surrendered his passport (Z-3396732) to the Indian High Commission in Antigua. He also submitted 177 dollars along with his passport. The move comes in the wake of Antigua hearing India's case for extradition of Choksi. India, it may be recalled had said that Choksi cannot have dual citizenship.

This move is being seen as an attempt avoid extradition by India, where he is wanted for several cases of loan fraud. India does not have an extradition pact with Antigua. However is trying to bring him back under a law that allows Antigua to send back a fugitive to a designated Commonwealth nation.

Choksi had been granted citizenship of Antigua in 2018 and he had taken oath on January 15 last year. On January 29, the CBI had filed a case against him and also probed his nephew Nirav Modi, who is also absconding after the PNB scam broke out.